MGM China and FAOM promote responsible gaming in Macau

Macau.- MGM China and the Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) are holding a series of events called “Contributing to a Harmonious Community – RG Macau Express”. The goal is to raise awareness of responsible gaming among both residents and tourists.

The first event was held during the May Golden week and the second on May 23 in the Barra District. They featured interactive games and bilingual materials. There will be six more events up to December. In total, the series of events is expected to reach 8,000 people.

MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI were recognised as Responsible Gaming Implementation Model Units in 2023.

