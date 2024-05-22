MGM and MGTO launch tourism training initiative

The opening ceremony was well-received by nearly 800 participants representing over 30 supporting organizations.

Macau.- MGM and the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) have initiated a training series titled Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors. The opening ceremony at the MGM Theater in MGM COTAI yesterday saw nearly 800 participants from over 30 supporting organisations.

The first quarterly lecture featured Greater Bay Area artist Mayanne Mak. She addressed the participants on the use of courteous language and etiquette, highlighting cultural differences and intercultural communication skills.

The training series aims to enhance awareness and training in courteous hospitality across tourism-related industries and communities as part of a broader effort to promote polite and respectful hospitality and attract international visitors to Macau. It aligns with the Macao SAR Government’s 1+4 economic diversification strategy and MGTO’s Macao Courtesy Campaign.

Kenneth Feng, president and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said: “MGM’s ongoing partnership with MGTO on various training programs demonstrates our commitment to further cementing Macau’s position as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure and fulfilling our social responsibility.

“We hope the participants will benefit from today’s lecture and apply what they have learned in their respective fields to showcase Macau’s hospitality.”

The training series is supported by various organizations, including the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Consumer Council, Macau Hotel Association and multiple educational institutions and business associations.

