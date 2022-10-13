Meghalaya to repeal Regulation of Gaming Act

The state of Meghalaya had been deemed the most gambling-friendly state in India.

The Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act was introduced last year to regulate casinos and other gambling venues.

India.- Due to the pressure from the church and anti-casino groups, the Meghalaya government has decided to scrap its Regulation of Gaming Act. The legislation as introduced last year to allow casinos in a bid to boost the economy.

In a social media post, taxation minister James PK Sangma said: “Following meetings with stakeholders, it became clear to me it is in the best interest of our State to completely scrap the Act. Therefore, it will be my earnest endeavour to see that the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021, will be appealed.”

Minister James P K Sangma had previously defended the decision to allow casinos, arguing it could boost the economy and generate new jobs. However, the Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders Forum (KJCLF) held a prayer meeting against the measure.

With the aim of boosting revenue, tourism & employment, the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021, was introduced under my guidance, to legalise and regulate gaming. Introducing casinos — meant for tourists only — was considered too. — James K Sangma (@JamesSangma1) October 13, 2022

The minister met with representatives from religious bodies, non-governmental organisations, civil society, Dorbar Shnongs, autonomous and local government bodies, and youth organisations.

Sangma said: “During this process, I tried to understand the concerns of the public and the impact that the Act could have further on. Following such meetings and deliberations, it became clear to me that it is in the best interest of our state to completely scrap the Act, given that there could be untoward implications.”

In April, the state of Meghalaya had been deemed the most gambling-friendly state in India according to the UK Indian Business Council (UKIBC) Gaming Industry Index.

The study measured each state’s attitude to gambling and betting based on seven verticals (lottery, horse racing, sports betting, poker, rummy, casino and fantasy sports). Meghalaya has a score of 92.85 on a scale of 0 to 100, 100 being fully legal.