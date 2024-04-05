Marina Bay Sands Tower IV development to begin in 2025

The construction of the new tower is expected to be complete by July 2029.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands has announced that the development of its Tower IV is slated to begin by July 2025 for completion by July 2029. Covering approximately 153,100 square metres, the tower’s room count has been reduced from 1,000 to 587. The integrated resort currently has 2,561 rooms and suites.

The fourth tower will also feature a 15,000-seat entertainment arena, augmenting MBS’s capacity for events and concerts, dedicated space for MICE tourism, and new food and beverage options and nightlife attractions. The project received approval from Singapore’s authorities earlier this year.

Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands, said the project would attract high-value tourism and position Marina Bay Sands as a premier destination for leisure and business travel. The work is part of Las Vegas Sands’ commitment to invest at least SG$4.5bn (US$3.3bn) for the overall expansion of Marina Bay Sands.

MBS generated net revenue of US$1.06bn in the fourth quarter of the year 2023. The figure was up 55.6 per cent in year-on-year terms and up from US$1.5bn in the previous quarter. Full year 2023 net revenue was up 53 per cent at US$3.85bn. According to Las Vegas Sands, MBS accounted for 36.4 per cent of the company’s net revenue and 45.4 per cent of its adjusted property EBITDA.