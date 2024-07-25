Marina Bay Sands revenue up 9.8% in Q2

Net revenue reached US$1.01bn in the second quarter.

Singapore.- Las Vegas Sands has reported that Marina Bay Sands’ (MBS) net revenue was down 12.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter from US$1.16bn to US$1.01bn in the second quarter of the year. The figure was up 9.8 per cent when compared to last year.

Casino revenue was up 8.8 per cent year-on-year from US$649m to US$706m. Adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 18.5 per cent when compared to last year but down 13.5 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms to US$592m. Rolling chip volume was US$6.07bn, up 0.9 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands again delivered strong financial and operating performance. Our new suite product and elevated service offerings position us for additional growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia continues to advance.”

See also: Singapore tightens controls on cash deposits at casinos