Marina Bay Sands donates US$378k to fund emerging artists

The fund will support emerging artists and innovative creators in Singapore.

MBS has announced a donation to the National Arts Council to establish the Sands Innovative Arts Fund.

Singapore.- MBS has donated S$500,000 (US$378,000) to a fund managed by the National Arts Council (NAC). The donation marks the establishment of the Sands Innovative Arts Fund, which will assist emerging artists and innovative creators with community outreach.

The fund comes under NAC’s Sustain the Arts Fund, which aims to help small arts groups to become sustainable. MBS said the donation will enable artists to use new technologies for their art and audience engagement.

MBS’ chief operating officer, Paul Town, told Business Times: “This donation reflects our commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the arts space for future generations.”

This donation follows a three-year memorandum of understanding signed between MBS and NAC. MBS’ fund is eligible for dollar-for-dollar matching under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s Cultural Matching Fund, which will raise total contributions to up to S$1m.

See also: Marina Bay Sands announces second edition of “Where Art Takes Shape”