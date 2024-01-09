Marina Bay Sands announces second edition of “Where Art Takes Shape”

The second edition of "Where Art Takes Shape" will run from 18-28 January at Marina Bay Sands.

The programme of the festival, which will run from 18-28 January, includes an art fair, film screenings, and large-scale art installations.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands is gearing up for the second edition of “Where Art Takes Shape” that will be held from January 18 to 28 at the integrated resort.

According to a company’s press release, the event is set to showcase “the diverse and awe-inspiring facets of art, serving as a testament to Marina Bay Sands’ commitment to fostering artistic engagement and enriching public experiences in Singapore.”

Paul Town, chief operating officer at Marina Bay Sands, said: “We are excited to launch the second edition of ‘Where Art Takes Shape’ at Marina Bay Sands, which celebrates art in all its forms – from architecture and haute couture to even Michelin-starred creations.

“Marina Bay Sands has always sought to foster a dynamic, accessible and inclusive space where art thrives and resonates with our diverse audiences. This festival is a culmination of our dedication to cultivating a vibrant arts and culture ecosystem, and we hope visitors from all walks of life will be captivated, surprised and inspired by the many ways art can take shape.”

From January 18 to January 21, the art fair known as ART SG will take place at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, located within the casino resort. As stated in the announcement, over 100 galleries from 33 different countries and territories will be participating in this year’s event.

At the same time, ArtScience Cinema at Level 4 of ArtScience Museum will be screening two new film programmes which invite visitors to “embark on an adventure through the captivating landscapes of speculative imagination.”

In addition, the Museum’s VR Gallery will feature Samara by artist Hsin-Chien Huang. By using virtual reality and interactivity, participants can explore the concept of Embodied Cognition, allowing them to see the world from various viewpoints, and come to a new understanding of humanity as a whole.

The resort is actively encouraging guests to explore an “art trail” that can be accessed online. This trail will lead visitors to 11 different art installations, all of which are situated either within the resort grounds or in its surrounding area.

See also: Singapore and China plan reciprocal 30-day visa-free entry