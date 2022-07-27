Malaysia: police to destroy 3,914 seized online gambling devices

The online gambling devices were seized between 2007 and this year.

Police will also destroy 1,447 other gambling items, including cards and dice.

Malaysia.- Police in Petaling Jaya will this week destroy 3,914 gambling devices that were seized in some 670 investigations into illegal online gambling opened since 2006. Officers will also dispose of 1,447 other items used in gambling, including cards, mahjong tiles and dice.

Police said they will also be disposing of 1,840 other items, including machetes, clothes, liquor, mobile phones and cameras. Some RM101,151.50 and 410 yuan seized in cash will be handed over to the National Treasury. The money was confiscated along with liquor bottles following police raids on nightclubs, pubs, and bars that were selling liquor without a permit.

Police officers stated they would continue to target online gambling in the city and called on citizens to cooperate with the authorities.

Earlier this month, police elsewhere in Malaysia cut the electricity supply of three commercial premises and eight residential houses that were allegedly being used to run illegal gambling operations.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah told The Borneo Post the measure was crucial in tackling the growing number of illegal online gambling operations. Since January, there have been 40 raids targeting illegal online gambling.