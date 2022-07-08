Malaysia: police cut electricity supply to 11 illegal gambling operations

Police officers cut the electricity supply of three commercial premises and eight residential houses in Kuching.

Malaysia.- Police have cut the electricity supply of three commercial premises and eight residential houses that were allegedly being used to run illegal gambling operations. Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah told The Borneo Post that the owners of the premises affected must write to the district police chief to request permission to restore power.

He said the measure was crucial in tackling the growing number of illegal online gambling operations in the region. Since January, there have been 40 raids targeting illegal online gambling.

In March, police joined forces with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to cut off power to eight illegal gambling hubs in Kuala Lumpur. Police have worked with electricity companies to cut the electricity of illegal gambling hubs for several years.