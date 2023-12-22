Malaysia: 7 arrested over alleged illegal online gambling

Those detained were aged between 21 and 37.

Malaysia.- Police have made seven arrests for alleged online gambling and fraud. The suspects, including three women, are aged between 21 and 37. Police seized a Toyota Vios, seven computers and 25 mobile phones.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, punishable with a maximum 10-year imprisonment term, and Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which carries both fine and imprisonment for up to three years upon conviction.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the raid, codenamed Op Pelican, was a crackdown on fraudsters engaging in fictitious investments and online gambling.

He said: “The arrests were made in two houses in the residential areas in Muar after mounted surveillance. Our investigations revealed that the syndicate members had been operating for about a month in the district and targeted local victims.”

See also: Malaysia estimated to lose up to US$1bn a year to illegal gambling