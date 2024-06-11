Malaysia: 6 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

The suspects were arrested by the district’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Malaysia.- Police in Miri have arrested six men, aged 19 to 28, in a raid on a house that was allegedly being used to run illegal online gambling. According to The Borneo Post, the suspects were arrested by the district’s Criminal Investigation Department. Police seized six computers and other equipment.

The case is under investigation under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. Although some forms of gambling, such as lotteries, casino games and horse racing, are legal in Malaysia, all forms of sports betting (at bookmakers) and online gambling are illegal. There is one legal land-based casino, Resorts World Genting, an integrated resort (IR) owned by Genting Malaysia.

