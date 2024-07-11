Malaysia: 24 arrested for alleged development of online gambling apps

Police carried out two raids.

Malaysia.- Police have arrested 24 people in raids at two apartments along Jalan Tun Razak. Those arrested were allegedly part of two separate groups that were providing software programmers to develop online gambling applications for international clients.

Police say criminal groups used the rented apartments as offices to house employees, including programmers. In the first raid, police arrested 15 people, including two Chinese citizens. Police said the group had been operational for six months and made around RM50,000 daily from each software sale to third-party buyers. In the second raid, nine people were arrested, including seven Chinese citizens.

