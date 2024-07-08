Malaysia: 2 arrested for alleged betting on Euro 2024 matches

police searched apartments on Jalan Genting-Klang and Taman Wahyu on Saturday morning.

Malaysia.- Two men have been arrested for alleged betting on Euro 2024 matches after police searched apartments on Jalan Genting-Klang and Taman Wahyu on Saturday morning (July 6). Senior assistant commissioner Mohamad Farouk Eshak of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) said the men were paid between RM3,000 and RM5,000.

Last week, police in Beijing arrested 21 people from three groups for suspected involvement in organising online betting on Euro 2024 matches as part of a crackdown by the Beijing Public Security Bureau. Police seized bank cards and electronic devices. In Vietnam, police in central Quang Nam Province made over 20 arrests related to alleged illegal gambling on Euro 2024 and Copa America matches.