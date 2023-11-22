Macau’s greyhound track to be transformed into winter fairground

The campaign will feature a series of activities from December 9 to January 14.

The former greyhound racing track will form part of the Light Up Macao 2023 campaign.

Macau.- Authorities plan to turn the city’s former greyhound racing track into a fairground with an ice skating rink as part of a winter campaign to encourage spending in the northern district. It will form part of Light Up Macao 2023, coinciding with various community events, including the annual celebration promoting Thai culture in downtown Macau.

Scheduled to commence early next month, the campaign will feature a series of activities at the Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome Club every Saturday and Sunday from December 9 to January 14. The greyhound racing track will host an ice skating rink, dynamic light installations, a playground, parent-child workshops and interactive games. Residents and tourists can access the fairground by spending a specific amount at designated businesses in northern Macau.

