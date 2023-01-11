Macau welcomes 109k visitors on the first three days of new Covid measures

Analysts are predicting that the Chinese New Year visitation will set the tone for the rest of the year.

In the period running from Sunday (January 8) to Tuesday (January 10), Macau recorded a total of 109,386 visitor arrivals.

Macau.- From Sunday, January 8, most of Macau’s travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end. Quarantine requirements ended for all visitors entering Macau, health declarations were no longer required at ports of entry and post-entry health management requirements were abolished. Also, ferry services from Hong Kong were resumed after three years.

The average daily visitation during the three-day period topped 36,000, while ferry services brought in 6,074 tourists at the Taipa terminal.

Macau saw a total of 39,643 visitor arrivals on Sunday (January 8), followed by a total of 35,479 visitors on Monday (January 9). Figures from the police showed that on Tuesday (January 10) the city welcomed 34,264 visitors. About 18,200 of Tuesday’s visitors entered Macau via the Border Gate land crossing with neighbouring Zhuhai, Guangdong province.

Visitors arrivals in the first days of January grew more than 270 per cent compared to December’s figures. According to figures previously released by the city’s tourism bureau, the daily average for last month stood at just 12,630.

For those entering Macau from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, there are no longer any NAT tests upon entry. Those entering Macau from other countries will be required to present a negative NAT result obtained within the previous 48 hours or show RAT test result at the time of boarding. Macau International Airport will resume transfer services.

People entering Macau from all countries are required to undergo a 48-hour nucleic acid test if they wish to travel to mainland China within seven days of entry.