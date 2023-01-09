Macau welcomes 40k visitors on the first day of new Covid measures

Quarantine requirements for all nationalities entering Macau ended this Sunday and resumed ferry services from Hong Kong.

Macau.- From Sunday, January 8, most of Macau’s travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end. Quarantine requirements ended for all visitors entering Macau, health declarations were no longer required at ports of entry and post-entry health management requirements were abolished. Also, ferry services from Hong Kong were resumed.

According to data released by Macau’s Public Security Police, arrivals jumped to over 39,000, mostly of Chinese visitors from the mainland, while the first day of ferry services from Hong Kong brought in over 2,000 visitors.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge also resumed 24-hour service, with both personal vehicles and the bus service between the SARs returning to normal service hours. Currently, buses are running hourly, whereas prior to the pandemic they ran every 15 minutes.

The first ferry in nearly three years departed Hong Kong downtown for Macau yesterday at 80 per cent capacity, Hong Kong media has reported.

For those entering Macau from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, there are no longer any NAT tests upon entry. Those entering Macau from other countries will be required to present a negative NAT result obtained within the previous 48 hours or show RAT test result at the time of boarding. Macau International Airport will resume transfer services.

People entering Macau from all countries are required to undergo a 48-hour nucleic acid test if they wish to travel to mainland China within seven days of entry.

See also: Macau gaming revenue down 51% in 2022