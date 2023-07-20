Macau visitor arrivals up 480.5% in June

Some 2,209,662 people visited Macau in June.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau received 2,209,662 visitors in June. The figure represents an increase of 480.5 per cent when compared to June 2022 but a decline of 0.2 per cent in month-on-month terms. It also represents a recovery to 71.4 per cent of the visitor numbers in May 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the visitors, 1,444,933 came from mainland China, a year-on-year increase of 329.4 per cent. Numbers travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme rose by 487.9 per cent.

The number of visitors from Hong Kong rose by 1,446.9 per cent to 601,663, making up 27 per cent of total visitors. Some 42,964 came from Taiwan. Only 5.4 per cent of June’s visitors came from outside the Greater China region.

The cumulative number of visitor arrivals in the first half of the year grew 236.1 per cent year-on-year to 11,645,877.

Macau casinos form working group to promote MICE tourism

The six casino operators in Macau have formed a working group in partnership with five local trade associations to promote international and regional-level Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

The initiative, as revealed in a press release from Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), aims to draw a wider array of MICE activities that align with key industries the Macau government seeks to develop beyond tourism and high-stakes gambling.