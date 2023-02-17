Macau visitor arrivals down 31.5% in Q4

Macau received just 1.36 million visitors in the last three months of 2022.

Same-day visits dropped by 48.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau received 1.36 million visitors in the three months to December 31, 2022. The figure was down 31.5 per cent year-on-year. Same-day visits were down 48.4 per cent at 597,000 and overnight visits 6.8 per cent at 793,300.

The average length of stay increased, but the average hotel occupancy rate was 41 per cent, a decrease of 7.9 percentage points. Some 1.36 million stayed in hotels, a year-on-year decrease of 14.3 per cent. There were 37,698 rooms.

Results are expected to show a turnaround in the first quarter of the current year, which has seen visitation boosted by the Chinese New Year holiday, the ending of COVID-19 travel restrictions and the resumption of package tours.

In 2022, Macau registered 5.7m visitor arrivals, down 26 per cent year-on-year. Of those, 5.11 million came from mainland China, which represents nearly 90 per cent of all visitor arrivals. The vast majority (5.1 million) came from Guangdong province (5.1m).