Macau keeps Covid-19 test requirements for Guangdong arrivals

The measure was imposed on March 18 amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in mainland China.

Visitors entering from Guangdong must continue to show a negative Covid-19 test issued no more than 24 hours before arrival.

Macau.- Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has decided to keep in place the requirement for visitors entering via the neighbouring province of Guangdong to hold a negative nucleic acid Covid-19 test certificate issued within 24 hours prior to arrival. The measure was introduced on March 18 due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in mainland China.

The decision was taken after at least 11 new Covid-19 cases were detected by Guangzhou’s health authorities. Macau has recently expanded its list of destinations from which visitors must undergo quarantine to include several in Guangdong province. Quarantine must be completed at designated location for a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of 14 days from leaving the listed destinations.

China remains the only country with a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.

Gross gambling revenue from Macau casinos was down 52.7 per cent month-on-month in March, from MOP7.76bn (US$963.8m) to MOP3.67bn (US$454.5m). The figure was the lowest since September 2020, when the tally was MOP2.2bn.

According to analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd the tightened border policy is “the main dragger” of poor GGR. The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau‘s figures show that Macau’s GGR for the first three months of 2022 combined stands at MOP17.77bn (US$2.19bn), down 24.8 per cent year-on-year.