Macau to continue tourism promotion in mainland China

Macau.- Macau will continue working to promote tourism from mainland China. Lei Wai Nong, Macau’s Secretary for Economy and Finance, told local media that authorities will continue to promote discounts on flights and hotel stays in order to help the sector.

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been running promotions in mainland China since August, cooperating with major online travel agencies to provide discount coupons for flights and hotels. Mainland China remains the main source of tourism for Macau, although the city has reopened its borders to 41 countries.

Wai Nong said that for October Golden week Macau would align its Covid-19 precautions with those of mainland China. He said he was hopeful that China would soon authorise the resumption of outbound mass-market package tours if the Covid-19 situation was judged to be “under control”.

From August 1 to 31, Macau’s daily average of visitors was 21,200, a 30-fold increase from July’s 687. The figure is still 63 per cent lower than May 2021, the best month since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with an average of 57,000 daily visitors.

A few days ago, Andy Wu Keng Kuong, president of the Macau Travel Industry Council, told GGRAsia that if Chinese authorities can tackle Covid outbreaks and ease testing rules for travellers, Macau’s tourism sector might get a boost in time for the national holiday. This year, China’s State Council has designated October 1 to 7 as Golden Week.

Macau casino suppliers relocating to other markets

China’s decision to continue with its Covid-19 Zero policy has caused several companies dedicated to the sale of casino gaming equipment to relocate manpower and resources to other jurisdictions in Asia like the Philippines and Singapore.

According to Bloomberg, Light & Wonder Inc, has opened a new office in the Philippines, which has become its most important market in Asia, and is relocating its overseas staff there due to the drop in demand in Macau caused by low tourist numbers.

Jay Chun, president of the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association, said he was aware of at least four multinational casino operators that were moving labour and resources overseas.