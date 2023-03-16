Macau received over 57,000 visitors a day in February

The figure surpasses the target of 50,000.

Macau.- More than 57,000 visitors a day visited Macau in February, according to Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). That surpasses the city’s target average of 50,000.

Meanwhile the MGTO aims to increase the percentage of non-Chinese visitors beyond the 2.2 per cent achieved in January to around 10 per cent amid a gradual resumption of international flights and increased convenience of travel between Macau and Hong Kong.

The Macau International Travel Expo, which will take place in June, will aim to attract more overseas exhibitors, while travel incentive schemes have been approved benefiting 5,346 people. Sam Lei, executive member of the Macau Trade and Investment Institute, has said that business conventions and academic conferences in March and April will bring in 14,000 attendees.

Lei reorted that the average expenditure of business visitors is MOP5,000 (US$620), 1.5 times higher than average travellers.