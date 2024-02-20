Macau premium mass wager reached US$2.9m during CNY, analysts say

There were 1,357,064 visitor arrivals over the eight days of the Chinese New Year.

Premium mass wagers reached 49 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, according to Citigroup.

Macau.- Citigroup has reported that premium mass wagers in Macau reached HK$23m (US$2.9m) during Chinese New Year. That’s up 49 per cent when compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. Macau saw a record-high count of high-rolling players, with 41 identified whales and a single wager of HK$800,000.

According to analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung, figures suggested that the quality of players was “extremely high” as the average wager per player was 77 per cent higher than in 2019.

Analysts said Galaxy led in market share capturing 28 per cent of total wagers. Galaxy Macau’s Horizon Room was the top premium mass room, recording HK$4.2m in wagers.

There were 1,357,064 visitor arrivals over the eight days of the Chinese New Year, translating to a daily average of 169,631. The figure exceeded forecasts by tourism authorities. The daily average visitation from mainland China surpassed pre-pandemic levels, reaching 129,000.