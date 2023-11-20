Macau premium mass wager per player up 37% in November, analysts say

Citigroup cites a figure of HK$22,251 per player.

Macau.- Analysts at Citigroup say that the average mass wager per player in Macau in November was HK$22,251 (US$2,855). That’s a rise of 37 per cent from 2019.

Galaxy Entertainment had a 38 per cent market share and an average wager per player at HK$26,319. Sands China was second with circa 20 per cent market share in the premium mass segment. The Citigroup survey was conducted on Friday (November 17), coinciding with this year’s 70th Macau Grand Prix meeting.

According to Citigroup’s analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung, the amount of premium mass wagers observed in November was roughly HK$9.5m, an increase of about 9 per cent over the same month last year. According to the researchers, this equates to a 37 per cent increase in average wager compared to November of 2019.

According to Citigroup’s Sunday memo, premium mass was sustained in November by concerts on Saturday and Sunday (November 18 and 19), two days after the survey. Galaxy Entertainment’s Galaxy Macau resort’s Galaxy Arena hosted mandopop group Teens in Times while Sands China’s The Londoner Macau hosted Irish pop group Westlife.