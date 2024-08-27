Macau offers 100 prizes to promote tourism

Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year.

The MGTO has launched the Experience Macao Limited Edition International Promotional campaign.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and gaming operators have launched the Experience Macao Limited Edition International Promotional campaign to encourage international tourists to visit Macau in the second half of 2024. The campaign includes an online game where players can win one of 100 prizes until October 17.

Participants can play the game once a day and are asked three questions about Macau as a travel destination. Those who answer all questions correctly will be entered into a prize draw. Prizes include a trip with hotel accommodation and round-trip air tickets. Winners can share their experiences on Instagram using the hashtag #MacaoLimitedEdition, and the post that receives the most likes will win a 30-day stay in Macau with round-trip plane tickets for two, hotel accommodation and show tickets.

Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up by 37.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. In April, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.

