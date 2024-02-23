Macau non-gaming spending up 292% in 2023

Non-gaming spending in Macau has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Macau.- Macau’s Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) has reported that non-gaming spending by visitors reached MOP71.25bn (US$8.8bn) in 2023. That’s a rise of 292 per cent when compared to the previous year and 11.2 per cent when compared to 2019, befrethe Covid-19 pandemic.

The growth was driven by a rise of 394.9 per cent in visitor arrivals to 28.2 million, a daily average of circa 77,000 tourists. Overnight visitors experienced year-on-year increases of 472.7 per cent and 334.8 per cent, respectively.

On a per capita basis, each tourist’s average expenditure in 2023 amounted to MOP2,525, up 55.3 per cent when compared to 2019 levels. Spending by overnight visitors rose by 303 per cent to MOP60bn, while the figure for same-day visitors was up 240 per cent year-on-year at MOP11.07bn.

However, the figure represented a year-on-year fall of 20.8 per cent, attributed to a relatively high base of comparison in 2022. On food and beverages and shopping, visitors spent 42.3 per cent less: MOP1,219 and MOP478, respectively. Accommodation and transportation spending increased by 51.9 per cent and 36.6 per cent, respectively, to MOP647 and MOP101.