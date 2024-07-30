Macau hotel occupancy reaches 84% in H1

Occupancy was up 6.1 percentage points year-on-year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the average hotel occupancy rate in Macau was 84 per cent in the first half of the year, a rise of 6.1 percentage points year-on-year. Macau hotels received 7.27m guests, up 20.4 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 5.3 per cent when compared to the first half of 2019. Five-star hotels registered occupancy of 85.8 per cent and four-star hotels 80.4 per cent.

At the end of June, there were 143 hotels in Macau, an increase of 12 compared to last year. There were 47,000 rooms available, a yearly increase of 9.1 per cent.

The number of international hotel guests increased by 136.6 per cent year-on-year, with those from South Korea rising by 270.6 per cent to 149,000. Package tour visitors to Macau totalled 968,000, reflecting a 166 per cent yearly increase. Visitors from mainland China accounted for 851,000 of this total, a 143 per cent increase.

Macau received 16.73 million visitors in the first half of the year. The figure was up by 43.6 per cent compared to the same period last year. The data indicates an average of 91,918 visitors per day, about 82.5 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. International tourist numbers rose by 146.4 per cent year-on-year to 1.17 million visitors, representing 67.2 per cent of 2019 numbers.

Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, has said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.