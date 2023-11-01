Macau hotel occupancy rate reaches 78.6% in September

Macau hotel occupancy was up 41.1 percentage points year-on-year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the average hotel occupancy rate was 78.6 per cent in September, a rise of 41.1 percentage points year-on-year. The rate for five-star hotels rose by 46 points to 81.9 per cent.

Compared to last year, September saw 158 per cent more guests, with 1.14m visitors. Mainland Chinese guests made up 71 per cent, followed by guests from Hong Kong at 15.6 per cent. Tourism authorities anticipate a further rise in occupancy rates for October due to October Golden Week and are optimistic that the Macau Grand Prix on November 11-12 and 16-19 could see hotel occupancy pass 90 per cent.