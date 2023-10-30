Macau expects hotel occupancy to surpass 90% during Grand Prix

The 2023 Macau Grand Prix will be held in November.

The MGTO has been promoting the event heavily.

Macau.- The director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has anticipated hotel occupancy rates of over 90 per cent during the upcoming Macau’s Grand Prix‘s 70th anniversary event.

As reported by public service broadcaster TDM, Fernandes said the MGTO has heavily promoted this year’s Macau Grand Prix, including in collaborations with airlines. According to the MGTO, advertisements have been placed on Cathay Pacific flights to and from Hong Kong.

The event takes place over the weekends of November 11/12 and November 16/19. Each of Macau’s six casino operators will contribute sponsorship of MOP20m (US$2.49m) for the event.