Two arrested in Thailand for allegedly running illegal gambling sites

Thailand.- Police in Thailand have arrested two South Korean nationals for allegedly running online gambling sites from a residence in Udon Thani province. Police seized computers and other equipment.

According to local media reports, the sites involved were Vinus Gaming Services and 100d-1. The suspects are reported to have confessed that they also managed operations for other gaming platforms, facilitated transactions for gamblers and promoting the websites in South Korea, Thailand, and other countries.

The gambling websites reportedly had a monthly turnover of KRW4bn (US$2.8m), and those arrested allegedly received monthly salaries ranging from 80,000 to 100,000 baht each for maintaining the websites and advertising in the targeted countries. They face charges for working without the necessary permits as foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the Thai cabinet has approved a proposal to legalise online gambling in the country and the government aims to finalise the legislation within a month. The proposal involves modifying secondary laws established by ministers before any changes to major laws, which will require parliament’s consent.

Government gives Council of State 50 days to review draft Thai casino legislation

Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Council of State, said that the government of Thailand has instructed the council to complete its review of the draft bill to legalise casinos within 50 days. Once reviewed, the bill will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Nilprapunt stressed that the draft legislation would not require a referendum as parliament has already approved it, but he added that the government could consider public opinion if it deems that the bill could impact citizens.

The draft bill to legalise casinos in Thailand was approved on January 13. It proposes 30-year casino licences with the option for a 10-year renewal. Complexes would be located in designated areas and operated by companies registered in Thailand with a minimum paid-up capital of THB10bn (US$283m). Casino entry fees for Thai nationals have been set at THB5,000 (US$144). A policy panel led by the prime minister and a regulatory agency would oversee the industry.

