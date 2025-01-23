Macau expects up to 670,000 border crossings a day during Chinese New Year holiday

Authorities predict over 5 million entries and departures over the eight-day holiday period.

Macau.- An average of 630,000 to 670,000 border crossings per day is expected during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday, which begins on January 28 and ends on February 4. Lei Tak Fai, head of the Public Relations Division of the Public Security Police Force (CPSP) has forecast that Macau could record between 5.04 and 5.36m cross-border movements during the holiday period. That would be an increase of at least 3 per cent compared to last year.

Lam Tong Hou, head of the Public Relations Division of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has said that hotel booking rates have reached 80 per cent and are expected to rise beyond 90 per cent. A survey by Morgan Stanley found that average daily rates at hotels are expected to be 15-40 per cent lower than in 2024.

It found the average standard room rate during that week is HK$3,911 (US$503). The biggest price drops were seen at The Venetian Macau (down 60 per cent), Grand Lisboa Palace (down 54 per cent), Sands Macao and Versace Macau (both down 38 per cent). Some hotels have higher prices than last year. Rates at The Andaz Hotel at Galaxy Macau, the W Hotel at Melco’s Studio City and The Parisian Macao were up by 6 to 15 per cent.

Morgan Stanley said the lower room rates at some hotels may be due to market challenges and weaker demand than in previous peak periods, but predictions indicate that more visitors may come this year compared to 2024. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the MGTO, said she expects 185,000 visitors a day during the holiday period, with 8,000 from international markets.

This year, Macau will host three main events as part of the celebrations for the Chinese New Year. The first float parade is set to take place at Sai Van Lake on January 31, featuring performing groups from both Macau and Zhejiang province, Japan and South Korea, marking the city’s status as Culture City of East Asia 2025. A second parade, aimed at Areia Preta residents, is scheduled for February 8 in Ilha Verde.

There will be three 15-minute fireworks shows near the Macau Tower, with one on January 31 and two more on February 4 and February 12. The first display will start at 9:45pm, while the other two will start at 9:00pm. Two Golden Dragon community parades are planned for January 29 and 30.

In 2024, there were 1,357,064 visitor arrivals during the holidays, and the city’s average hotel occupancy rate peaked at 95.2 per cent.

