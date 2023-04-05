Macau hotel occupancy may exceed 80% over Easter weekend

The Macau Tourism Industry Association’s president forecasts strong visitation.

Macau.- Andy Wu, president of the Macau Tourism Industry Association, predicts that hotel occupancy in Macau will reach over 80 per cent during the Easter weekend.

Although Easter is not a public holiday in mainland China, visitors from Hong Kong and neighbouring regions have historically travelled to Macau for the long weekend, driving up hotel occupancy. Wu gave his forecast to Asia Gaming Brief (AGB).

The Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, previously stated that the booking rate for hotels in Macau during Easter was around 60 per cent. However, Wu clarified that this referred only to popular hotels in the Cotai area.

Tourism figures continue to increase, reaching an average of 60,000 per day with little difference between weekdays and weekends. De Senna Fernandes stated that Macau recorded over 70,000 visitors on April 1. She said only 10 per cent to 20 per cent of international tourists were currently able to visit due to limited flight connections, but that new hotels opening in the second half of this year would help to attract more visitors.

Macau aims to increase foreign visitation beyond mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. As part of this effort, it has extended its free return ticket offer for foreign visitors from Hong Kong between mid-April and June. The MGTO says it will release a detailed plan after Easter.

The MGTO is also considering a subsidy scheme for Taiwan travel agencies and tour groups that could start this month.

See also: Macau receives 16,200 package tour visitors in first three weeks of resumption