Macau GGR up 14.8% year-on-year in August

Gross gaming revenue was up 6.2 per cent when compared to July.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for August was MOP19.75bn (US$2.46bn). The figure was up 14.8 per cent year-on-year and 6.2 per cent sequentially. It was the second-best monthly tally of the year after May but was down by 18.6 per cent compared to August 2019.

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first eight months of 2024 was MOP152.10bn (US$19.92bn), up 33.4 per cent year-on-year but 23.3 per cent below the same period in 2019 (US$24.66bn). Seaport Research Partners has forecast that Macau’s GGR will grow by 26 per cent year-on-year in 2024 and by 10 per cent in 2025 while CreditSights, a division of the Fitch Group, has predicted that Macau’s GGR will reach around US$28bn this year, a 24 per cent year-over-year increase and 75-80 per cent of 2019 levels.