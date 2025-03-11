Macau GGR stable in first 9 days of March, JP Morgan says

Analysts say daily average gross gaming revenue was MOP638m.

Macau.- Analysts at JP Morgan have estimated that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first nine days of March was MOP5.75bn (US$718.7m). The estimated GGR run rate was MOP638m (US$) per day.

Analysts DS Kim, Mufan Shi and Selina Li said GGR remained “stable versus MOP644m a day in the first two months of 2025”. They have forecast March GGR to stay flattish year-on-year at around MOP19bn (-2 per cent to 0 per cent). This would leave GGR for the first quarter flat year-on-year.

Analysts anticipate GGR growth in the second half of the year due to easier year-on-year comparisons, predicting a 5 per cent increase compared to no growth in the first half. This would result in around 3 per cent growth for the full year.

GGR for February was MOP19.74bn (US$2.46bn). That’s an increase of 6.8 per cent in year-on-year terms and a rise of 8.2 per cent sequentially. GGR was 77.8 per cent of February 2019’s level. Cumulatively, GGR for the first two months of 2024 was MOP38bn, up 0.5 per cent from the prior-year period.