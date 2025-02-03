Macau GGR dips in January

Gross gaming revenue amounted to MOP18.25bn (US$2.27bn).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for January was MOP18.25bn (US$2.27bn). That’s a decrease of 5.6 per cent in year-on-year terms but a rise of 0.3 per cent compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month in 2019, the figure was down by 19.4 per cent.

The result was widely expected due to the earlier timing of the New Year, which began in January in 2024 but this year began in February. Analysts at Citigroup had forecast that January’s GGR would reach MOP17.5bn (US$2.2bn) and Morgan Stanley had forecast MOP18.8bn (US$2.3bn). For February, JP Morgan expects GGR to be up 3 per cent to 5 per cent year-on-year, to about MOP19bn.

Macau’s GGR for 2024 was MOP226.78bn (US$28.39bn), up 23.8 per cent year-on-year but down 22.45 per cent compared to 2019 levels (MOP292.45bn). The results surpassed the Macau government’s expectations.

Macau aims to match pre-pandemic overseas tourism numbers this year

Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said that the city aims to attract around 3 million overseas visitors (from outside of China) this year. The figure would match the tally recorded in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2024, 34.9 million people visited Macau. The number of overseas visitors was 2.5 million, surpassing the initial forecast of 2 million. This year, the city aims to attract 38 million tourist visits in total, which would be close to the 39.4 million recorded in 2019.

The MGTO is creating promotional campaigns for the international market, with initiatives anticipated to start after the Chinese New Year holidays. These will include discounts on ferry and bus fares, as well as cooperation with airlines that operate between Macau and Hong Kong and key travel agencies from source markets.