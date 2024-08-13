Macau GGR reaches US$884.4m in first 11 days of August, JP Morgan says

JP Morgan Securities Asia Pacific says daily average gross gaming revenue was MOP645m.

Macau.- Analysts at JP Morgan Securities Asia Pacific have estimated that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first 11 days of August was MOP$7.1bn (US$884.4m). According to analysts, the GGR run-rate was MOP657m a day, surpassing the MOP590m to MOP600m a day recorded in June and July.

Analysts DS Kim, Mufan Shi, and Selina Li said mass GGR month-to-date is running at 110 per cent of the level before Covid-19, while VIP is in the mid-20-per cent range. JP Morgan forecasts that August casino GGR will reach around MOP19bn to MOP19.5bn, or MOP610m to MOP630m a day.

In July, Macau casinos generated MOP18.59bn (US$2.31bn) in GGR. The figure was up 5 per cent month-on-month and 11.6 per cent in year-on-year terms.

