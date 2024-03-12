Macau GGR reaches US$760m in first 10 days of March

Macau’s GGR for the first two months of 2024 was MOP37.82bn, up 72.7 per cent year-on-year.

Analysts at JP Morgan say Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue reached a daily run-rate of MOP610m.

Macau.- JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) has estimated that Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first 10 days of March was MOP6.1bn (US$760m). The estimated daily run rate was MOP610m.

According to analysts, the figure is down 3 per cent when compared to the MOP630m daily run-rate in February. The decrease is in line with the historical trend of 4 per cent month-on-month decline. J.P. Morgan analysts estimate mass GGR currently stands at 110 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

