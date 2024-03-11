Macau gaming tax revenue up 142.9% in first two months of the year

The government has collected MOP14.80bn (US$1.84bn).

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP14.80bn (US$1.84bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first two months of the year. The figure was up 142.9 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

In February, the Macau government collected MOP7.46bn in revenue from gaming taxes, up 1.6 per cent when compared to the previous month.

Under the 10-year concessions that came into effect on January 1, 2023, casinos pay 40 per cent on gross gaming revenue. Macau’s GGR for the first two months of 2024 was MOP37.82bn, up 72.7 per cent from the prior-year period. The government’s 2024 budget plan estimates that gaming tax revenue will reach around MOP83.61bn this year.

Last year, the Macau government collected MOP65.26bn in gaming tax revenue, surpassing budget expectations by 28.3 per cent.