Macau daily GGR to reach US$81m during Chinese New Year, analysts say

JP Morgan predicts daily gross gaming revenue of MOP650m.

Macau.- Analysts at JP Morgan predict daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) of MOP650m (US$81m) during Chinese New Year, surpassing January’s average of MOP624m. DS Kim, Mufan Shi and Selina Li anticipate a strong presence of gaming patrons, noting existing bookings for complimentary rooms and “record-high quality” that could translate into a 120 per cent recovery in mass GGR compared to Chinese New Year 2019.

January’s GGR of MOP19.34bn (US$2.4bn) was up 67 per cent year-on-year and represented the second-best monthly performance since the Covid-19 pandemic. It marked a recovery to 78 per cent recovery of 2019 levels. <ass-market revenue is believed to have reached at least 110 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.