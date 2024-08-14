Macau gaming tax revenue up 15.2%

The government collected MOP51.62bn (US$6.43bn) in the first seven months of the year.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP51.62bn (US$6.43bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up 15.2 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

In July, the Macau government collected MOP6.83bn (US$849m). That’s a 12.2 per cent decrease compared to the preceding month. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the month was MOP18.59bn (US$2.31bn).

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first seven months of 2024 was MOP132.34bn (US$16.44bn), up 36.7 per cent year-on-year but 24 per cent below the same period in 2019. Taxes from gambling made up 83.9 per cent of the Macau government’s total revenue.

According to the 2024 budget plan, the government aims to collect MOP83.61bn (US$10.4bn) in gaming tax this year. In 2023, Macau collected MOP65.26bn (US$8.11bn), surpassing the budgeted amount by 28.3 per cent.

