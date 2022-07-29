Macau extends “consolidation phase” until August 2

Covid-19 countermeasures will continue to be eased during the extended period.

Macau.- With the latest outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Macau apparently waning, authorities have announced that countermeasures will be gradually eased. After the reopening of casinos on a limited basis, the government has extended the so-called “consolidation phase” that started on July 20 until August 2, gradually easing other restrictions.

In a press briefing on Thursday, senior health official Leong Iek Hou confirmed that the KN95 or N95 mask requirements will be dropped and that shopping malls and interior decoration firms could resume operations.

Macau has reported 1,821 Covid-19 cases since June 19. However, only two new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Authorities reported no fresh “red-coded” zones in Macau as of Thursday.

The government left open the possibility of carrying out a new round of nucleic acid testing this weekend. If it is shown that there has been a considerable drop in Covid-19 cases, authorities could further ease restrictions from August 2.

Macau gaming industry to rebound once travel restrictions are erased

During a webinar held by the France Macau Chamber of Commerce (FMCC), experts suggested that Macau’s tourism market might recover as quickly as Las Vegas’ once travel restrictions are eased. Joseph Greff from JP Morgan Securities came to a similar conclusion.

During an interview with business news outlet CNBC, Greff pointed out that while the outlook is tough for the near term, in the longer term, Macau could have access “to a large quantum of people with a proclivity to game.”