Vietnamese consul general calls for relaxation of Macau visa rules

Vietnam.- Pham Binh Dam, the consul general of Vietnam in Hong Kong and Macau, has advocated for a relaxation of visa policies for Vietnamese tourists visiting Macau. According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Pham Binh Dam made the call during a meeting with Macau’s chief executive on March 12.

He also urged the SAR to enhance coordination in addressing labour-related matters and eliminate visa restrictions for Vietnamese workers and tourists. Macau chief executive Ho Iat Seng promised to simplify visa procedures, introduce online visa applications and introduce visas-on-arrival for Vietnamese citizens as soon as possible.

