Macau DICJ staffer arrested for allegedly running online prostitution forum

According to police, the platform operated in Macau for more than a decade.

Macau.- A staff member from Macau’s gaming regulator has been arrested for allegedly running an online forum that promoted sex workers. Police believe the business was in operation for over a decade and generated US$1.5m in profits.

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has arrested two suspects in connection to the case, which began last year with the arrest of 19 people and the identification of 54 sex workers. The accused DICJ staff member is 58 years old and has worked for the Macau government for more than 30 years. The other person arrested is a 38-year-old restaurant manager.

It’s claimed that the two suspects managed an online discussion forum that aimed to attract clients. Although prostitution is not illegal in Macau, promoting or organising it is. The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) said it had launched an internal disciplinary procedure and applied preventive suspension to the employee.