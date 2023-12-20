Macau chief executive: 2023 gaming revenue to exceed US$22bn

Ho Iat Seng expects GGR of over MOP180bn.

Macau.- Chief executive Ho Iat Seng expects Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2023 to surpass MOP180bn (US$22.4bn). Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a reception marking the 24th anniversary of the SAR, he noted that GGR for the first 11 months had already exceeded MOP160bn (US$19bn) at MOP164.5bn.

According to JP Morgan, Macau’s GGR for the first 17 days of December could have reached MOP9bn (US$1.11bn), with a daily run-rate of MOP529m (US$65.8m). Analysts predict GGR of MOP17bn (US$2.1bn) for the full month.

See also: Macau full-year visitor numbers expected to reach 28 million