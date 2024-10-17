Macau casinos: VIP baccarat revenue down 1.7% sequentially in Q3

Macau’s VIP baccarat revenue was MOP13.08bn (US$1.64bn).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that VIP baccarat gaming revenue was down 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to MOP13.08bn (US$1.64bn) in the third quarter of the year. In year-on-year terms, the figure was up 11.1 per cent. The figure represented 23.5 per cent of the total gross gaming revenue (GGR) of MOP55.6bn (US$6.95bn) in the period.

Revenue from mass-market baccarat was MOP34.09bn (US$4.26bn). That’s a decline of 1.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter but a rise of 14.5 per cent year-on-year. It represented 61.3 per cent of all GGR. Slot machine revenue was MOP3.1bn (US$388m), down 2.9 per cent sequentially but up 9.3 per cent year-on-year, representing a market share of 5.6 per cent.

The city’s mass-market casino gambling segment – including slot machines – generated revenue of MOP42.52bn (US$5.31bn) in the third quarter, representing 76.5 per cent of total casino GGR.

Gaming taxes reach US$8.31bn in first 9 months of the year

The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP66.40bn (US$8.31bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first nine months of the year. The figure was up 45.1 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

In September, the Macau government collected MOP7.62bn (US$952m). That’s a 6.4 per cent rise compared to the preceding month. GGR for the month was MOP17.25bn (US$2.15bn). The figure was up 15.5 per cent year-on-year but down 12.7 per cent compared to the previous month. It was the lowest monthly tally of the year and was also down by 21.8 per cent compared to September 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the 2024 budget plan, the government aims to collect MOP83.61bn (US$10.4bn) in gaming tax this year. In 2023, Macau collected MOP65.26bn (US$8.11bn), surpassing the budgeted amount by 28.3 per cent.