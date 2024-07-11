Macau to maintain cap on junket operators for 2025

There are currently 22 licenced junket operators in Macau.

Macau.- Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has said that the city’s casino market will have a limit of 50 licensed junket operators for 2025. The quota is the same as the present year. As of June 11, Macau had 22 licensed junkets.

Macau’s gaming law, which includes a statute specifically for junkets, mandates a ceiling on the number of junkets that each of the city’s six casino operators can engage with. The limit varies for each operator and is determined by the city’s Secretary for Economy and Finance.

Sands China and SJM Holdings will continue to be allowed to work with up to 12 junket operators, while MGM China Holdings and Melco Resorts & Entertainment can each work with up to eight. Galaxy Entertainment Group and Wynn Macau each have a cap of five junket partners.

Junket operators can only partner with a single gaming concessionaire. While they can earn a capped commission of 1.25 per cent on rolling chip turnover for their gaming promotion services, the law forbids them from sharing casino revenue with the gaming concessionaires they work with. There is also a cap of 250 agents, known as collaborators, permitted to operate next year.

The bill on casino credit and junket contracts (the Legal Regime of Credit Concession for Gambling in Casinos), scheduled to take effect on August 1, specifies that only casino concessionaires can provide gambling credit. Junkets will only be able to request that a casino concessionaire provide gaming credit to players they introduce to the operator. This arrangement will necessitate a notarised contract approved by the Secretary for Economy and Finance.

See also: Macau Court upholds Alvin Chau’s 18-year jail sentence