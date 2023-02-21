Macau average daily GGR reaches US$50m in third week of February

J.P Morgan has estimated aggregate GGR for the first 19 days at MOP7.2bn.

According to J.P. Morgan, last week was “the best non-holiday print” in over three years.

Macau.- J.P. Morgan has reported that Macau’s daily gaming revenue last week was about MOP400m (US$49.5m). It described the figure, a 45 per cent recovery of pre-pandemic levels, as the “best non-holiday print” in over three years.

Analysts estimated aggregate GGR for the first 19 days of February at MOP7.2bn, with daily average revenue of MOP375m to MOP380m. The VIP segment reached around 15 per cent of the levels before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A week ago, analysts forecasted that Macau GGR for February is likely to exceed MOP9.5bn (US$1.17bn) with an average daily rate of MOP350m. Macau’s January GGR saw an increase of 232.6 per cent month-on-month after the end of the zero-Covid policies in mainland China and Macau and a surge in visits during Chinese New Year.