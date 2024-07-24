Macau and Guangdong annual branded products fair starts at Venetian Macao tomorrow

The four-day Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair will feature six exhibition areas.

Macau.- This year’s Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair will be held at the Venetian Macao tomorrow (July 25). The annual showcase of branded products will last four days until July 28, occupying over 12,000 square meters.

The event will have six exhibition areas: the Guangdong Branded Products Area, Macao Featured Products Area, The Belt and Road Area, Hotel Facilities & Services Area, Smart Devices Area and China Chic Area. The event will feature 501 booths, a 10 per cent increase from last year’s event, which received over 100,000 visits.

In the Hotel Facilities & Services Area, there will be a hotel showroom with smart installations showing the latest hotel facilities and products. On the first day of the event, there will be a Hotel and Tourism Brand Building and Development Forum. Vincent U, president of the Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, said up to 55 hotel representatives from Macau, Hengqin and Guangzhou would be present for 58 pre-event matching sessions.

