Melco to host skateboarding event in Macau

The event aims to boost tourism.

Macau.- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has that it will host a skateboarding event in Macau in March 2025. The International Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE): Battle of the Champions (BOTC) 2025 will be part of a collaborative effort with the government to boost tourism.

Clarence Chung, a board director of Melco, said that the event aims to blend sports and youth culture in a lively festival setting to attract both local residents and tourists. The casino operator also plans to establish a skateboard park at Studio City.

Macau’s six casino operators pledged to hold events and make non-gaming investments as part of their new concessions,

See also: Macau non-gaming spending up 35.9% in Q1