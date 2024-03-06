Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Business

Macau Airport surpasses 600,000 passengers in February

Macau Airport surpasses 600,000 passengers in February
03/06/24

The Macau International Airport recorded its highest volume since August.

Macau.- CAM Macau International Airport saw over 600,000 air passenger movements in February. That’s the highest volume since August and the second-highest since January 2020, just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAM has been handling an average of 213 round-trip flights per week to 18 cities in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, representing approximately 40 per cent of the pre-pandemic flight level. February included the Chinese New Year holiday in the first half of the month, when there were 1,357,064 visitor arrivals over eight days, translating to a daily average of 169,631. 

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that the city’s average hotel occupancy rate peaked at 95.2 per cent during the national holiday period.

In this article:
Macau casinos

Latest Articles