Macau Airport surpasses 600,000 passengers in February

The Macau International Airport recorded its highest volume since August.

Macau.- CAM Macau International Airport saw over 600,000 air passenger movements in February. That’s the highest volume since August and the second-highest since January 2020, just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAM has been handling an average of 213 round-trip flights per week to 18 cities in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, representing approximately 40 per cent of the pre-pandemic flight level. February included the Chinese New Year holiday in the first half of the month, when there were 1,357,064 visitor arrivals over eight days, translating to a daily average of 169,631.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that the city’s average hotel occupancy rate peaked at 95.2 per cent during the national holiday period.