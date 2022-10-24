Lady Luck Games presents new features, gamification tools, and branded content

The company is working on its new branded title, Popeye, which will be released in the upcoming months.

Press release.- The Swedish game provider Lady Luck Games has added entertaining features, gamification tools, and branded content to its expanding games portfolio.

On the 31st of August 2022, the company announced the first upcoming Megaways™ slot after signing a license agreement with Big Time Gaming, which enables the Company to develop games with these iconic game mechanics. SpinJoy Megaways™ is the company’s first Megaways™ game over the coming months to be launched.

This fruity-themed slot has 117,649 different combinations to win and exciting features such as our Coin Collector and a win multiplier that increases by 1x for each win. The game also offers Free Spins. At least 3 Free Spins symbols anywhere on the reels trigger the Free Spins. The first 3 Free Spins symbols grants 10 Free Spins, increasing to an additional 5 with additional bonus symbols appearing on the reels. Players can also use the Buy Bonus to get to the bonus round immediately.

On the 27th of May, the company acquired gaming studio ReelNRG with over 38 previously published games and its StormRGS (Remote Game Server) which has been extensively re-engineered for its new re-launch under Lady Luck Games. On the back of all the time and investment from lady Luck Games, we are happy to announce that ReelNRG is now live with operators globally. Its new branding and rock-solid StormRGS platform offer Tournaments and Missions, Free Spins and other bonus incentives, and additional gamification features to all its games and operators.

In December last year, Lady Luck Games signed a three-year co-development agreement with King Features Syndicate. Due to this exclusive collaboration, the first branded slot was released, the iconic Beetle Bailey. This exciting slot has 81ways to win and two entertaining bonuses, such as Wild Wake Up and Camp Swampy Golf Bonus. The Wild Wake Up feature is triggered when Beetle and Sarge symbols land on reels two and three, respectively.

The duo will fight, and when the dust settles anywhere between three and six wild symbols are left behind on the reels, forming a big win. The Camp Swampy Golf Bonus sees Beetle Bailey join Amos T. Halftrack atop a cliff as he hits golf balls into the camp. During this, a Jeep drives around collecting prizes in a board-game style feature that only ends when the truck hits three live grenades.

After receiving such positive feedback from the industry, the company started to work on its new branded title, Popeye, which will be released in the upcoming months.